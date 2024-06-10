Free ride in Las Piñas City

The local government of Las Piñas City has offered free rides to commuters who will be affected by the three-day transport strike by PISTON and MANIBELA from 10 to 12 June 2024.

Vehicles from the city government were earlier deployed as early as 5:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. to the identified routes:

• Alabang-Zapote Road (Zapote to Honda Daang Hari and vice versa)

• Padre Diego Cera Avenue (Zapote to Jollibee Kabihasnan and vice versa)

• Marcos Alvarez Road (Lozada Market to Soldiers 2 and vice versa)

Mayor Mel Aguilar and Vice Mayor April Aguilar is in consonance with the directive of the Department of the Interior and Local Government to assist affected commuters of the scheduled transport strike.

The three-day transport strike begins today following an assurance by MANIBELA president Mar Valbuena that various mobilization centers will be established, even as unconsolidated public utility jeepneys (PUJs) have asked the government to allow them to operate for at least one year.

The transport leader also reiterated an appeal to the Supreme Court (SC) to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) on the implementation of the public utility vehicle modernization program (PUVMP).

The SC has yet to rule on the petitions filed in December 2023 questioning the legality of the PUVMP.

Valbuena expressed hope the SC will rule in their favor to their petition as they have been waiting for the TRO, as many drivers of traditional jeepneys have been suffering.

Valbuena added that MANIBELA strike centers are situated in Novaliches, Alabang, Parañaque, Marikina, and Quezon City.

The transport leader also belittled the threat of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) that the crackdown on colorum PUJs will start.