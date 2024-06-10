Escudero suspends Senate building construction in Taguig

Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero ordered suspending the construction work for the Senate building at Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City.

In a media interview on Monday, Escudero cited concerns with the P23-billion allocation for constructing the Senate's new place, which he noted was only bid out for P8.9 billion.

He said he was shocked at the unexpectedly high projected costs needed to complete the new Senate building.

“Nao-OA-an lang ako, nakakagulat at masama sa panlasa na gagastos nang ganito kalaki ang Senado para sa aming magiging bagong tahanan at opisina (I find it OA, that the Senate will spend this much for its new home),” he said.

He then sought a review of the supposed increase in the budget for the new Senate building.

“Nais kong tingnan muna at suriin muna ito nang husto kung talaga bang nararapat, angkop at kung papaano ito mapababa dahil tiyak ko hindi rin maganda sa panlasa ito ng marami sa ating mga kababayan (I want to look at it first and see if the amount is justified or if it can be decreased because I don't think our countrymen will agree to the budget),” Escudero said.

Amid the suspension order, Escudero lamented the Senate’s planned transfer to the new building will be delayed.

“Hindi totoo na makakalipat tayo sa bagong gusali, lupa at building ng Setyembre. Hindi rin totoo na aabot tayo makalipat bago matapos ang taon. Kahit hanggang 2025, sa palagay ko ay hindi pa rin dahil marami pang bagay na kailangang ihanda at maraming bagay din na aming nakita at nagisnan na kailangan pang suriin at pag-aralan,” he said.

Escudero clarified that the Committee on Accounts would only conduct a review “not an investigation,” emphasizing that he is not accusing anyone.

"'Yung naunang inaprubahang budget ay P8.9 billion. 'Di namin alam kung bakit ito lumobo, nung una P13 billion at ngayon nga P23 billion (The approved budget was P8.9 billion. We don’t know why it ballooned, first at P13 billion and now at 23 billion),” he said.

“Wala akong nakitang irregularity. Nagulantang lamang ako sa halaga (I didn’t see any irregularity. I was just shocked by the cost),” he added.

Escudero noted that they are still finding out if the supposed P10-billion additional funding for the new Senate building was already approved or it is still being requested.

According to him, the Senate has already paid P10 billion to the contractor and a “slow down order” is being implemented as some of the building’s features were not constructed as planned.

Escudero instructed Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, the new chairperson of the Committee on Accounts, to ensure the “smooth transfer of the Senate to the new building and overseeing the project's quality and timeliness.”

The committee’s preliminary review revealed “numerous variations, deviations, and modifications to the project that have not been properly validated.”

Among these changes have resulted in additional expenses amounting to P833 million, which is nearly 10 percent of the original contract price.

Citing its inspection result, the Senate Coordination Team has questioned the “quality of workmanship and adherence to the original terms of reference” of the project.