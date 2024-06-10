Defense keys Bolts triumph

Meralco inched closer to its breakthrough title following a masterful 93-89 win over San Miguel Beer in Game 3 of their Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup best-of-seven finals series on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

But it wasn’t their talent or firepower that keyed their victory. It was their defense, especially on seven-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo.

With the Bolts tightening their defensive screws, the 6-foot-10 gentle giant from Cebu had a miserable night that put the Beermen behind in their

race-to-four title series, 1-2.

Although Fajardo posted a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds, he was insignificant in the crucial stretch as big men Raymond Almazan, Brandon Bates, Norbert Torres and Cliff Hodge took turns in defending him, putting the Bolts two wins away from winning their first ever PBA title since joining the league in 2010.

“All the bigs have to guard June Mar and try to slow him down. I mean, he’s the best, the GOAT (greatest of all time) of the PBA and it’s a hard job for them to slow him down. I just tried to box him out and try to grab as many rebounds as I can,” said Hodge, who may be short at 6-foot-4 but fought his heart out en route to a 10-point, 13-rebound performance against Fajardo.

“If we can dominate the rebounds, we can dominate the game.”

Meralco lorded it over in the shared lanes, 57-50, with Almazan, Bates, Torres and Hodge fighting tooth and nail to put a body on Fajardo, Mo Tautuaa and other San Miguel rebounders.

Even gunner Chris Banchero joined the rebounding spree, plucking six boards to underscore Meralco’s willingness and determination to win the pivotal match.