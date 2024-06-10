Cell site upgrades propel Globe capacity

Globe Telecom Inc. has built 116 new cell sites and upgraded 812 mobile sites to LTE (long-term evolution) as of the end of the first quarter as part of its efforts to expand its network’s reach and capacity to improve customer experience and service delivery.

The company said over the weekend that it has also deployed 19,544 more fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) lines, composed of fiber optic cables that can transmit data at very high speed.

While the figure is lower compared to last year’s rollout, Globe argued that it was a strategic move to maximize the utilization of the company’s existing fiber inventory amid a reduction in capital expenditures.

Long-term vision

“Our plan supplements investments made in the last three to four years. We remain focused on improving service consistency and availability to deliver good customer experience and support traffic across regions and territories,” Joel Agustin, Globe’s SVP and head of network planning and engineering, said.

Globe’s continuous investments in network infrastructure ensure enhanced connectivity, facilitating a range of digital activities from online learning and remote work to e-commerce and entertainment.

The company’s initiatives and investments will help spur a digitally inclusive future, ensuring that the benefits of technology reach every corner of the nation.