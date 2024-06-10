Calls for POGO banning resurface

Calls to totally ban Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) have resurfaced anew in light of the spike in reports linking the industry to a slew of criminal activities.

Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez and Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers renewed their calls on Monday in the midst of the controversies hounding POGOs, the hottest of which was the Baofu Land Development Inc., allegedly owned by suspended Mayor Alice Guo.

Baofu, which hosts a POGO compound in Bamban, Tarlac, was raided for alleged human trafficking and serious illegal detention by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission on 13 March.

Rodriguez said the Baofu raid is proof that “these POGOs have become fronts for illegal activities such as money laundering, illegal immigration and employment, prostitution, extortion and kidnapping.”

“The negative, evil, and harmful effects of POGOs on society far outweigh the revenue they bring in,” Rodriguez said.

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. chairperson and chief executive officer Alejandro Tengco has opposed outlawing POGO, citing the funds it generated to the agency’s revenues in 2023 alone, aggregating P5 billion.

According to Tengco, less than half of the remaining 75 POGOs in the country are Chinese-owned.