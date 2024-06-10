LATEST

Cabaruan Solar Pump Irrigation Project in Isabela

LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the inauguration of the Cabaruan Solar Pump Irrigation Project in Quirino town, Isabela on Monday, 10 June 2024. NIA invested P65.77 million in a solar-powered pumping station in Quirino, Isabela, completed in February 2024. This station, with 1,056 solar panels and two submersible pumps, serves 350 hectares of farmland, benefiting 237 farmers by reducing their reliance on fuel-driven pumps. The initiative aims to cut operational costs for farmers and improve their quality of life, with plans to expand solar irrigation projects nationwide. Joining the president are National Irrigation Administration (NIA) administrator, Engr. Eduardo G. Guillen; House Speaker Martin Romualdez; Antonio "Tonypet" T. Albano, Deputy Speaker and District Representative of Isabela 1st District; Isabela Governor Rodolfo "Rodito" T. Albano III; and Quirino Mayor Edward D. Juan, among other local and national government officials. | via YUMMIE DINGDING