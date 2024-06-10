Ate Tess, the admirable deaf advocate and ally

The teacher devoted an entire summer to memorizing a whole textbook, Signing Exact English. While at the university, she was proficient in French and Spanish. This outstanding aptitude in languages allowed her to train and sign in no time at all. “There is art in it, too,” she explained.

She was then granted an opportunity to hone her skills at the Philippine Registry Interpreters for the Deaf in Pasay City, where she started interpreting for institutional affairs.

In this newfound career, she had freelance stints at Miriam College and Assumption College in Makati City. She then became a dedicated college instructor for the hearing students of Centro Escolar University (CEU) in Manila and deaf learners of the Correspondence Accreditation Programs for College in Makati City.

She carried this advocacy beyond the classrooms. At the Catholic Ministry to Deaf People, a non-government organization, she was a human services supervisor and scholarship coordinator. For a decade, she assisted the group to initiate awareness campaigns.

In 1994, she trained once again. This time, to adapt to the Filipino Sign Language. She likewise conducted FSL interpretation training for local organizations. Further, she even assists deaf people who are abuse victims, as she interprets for them in police reports and court hearings.

“I consider myself a hearing ally or hearing advocacy worker,” she noted. “My role was to visit public schools to give transportation and food allowance to 150 deaf scholars.”

In 2000, she accepted the offer of her good friend Theresa dela Torre, then dean of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies, to mentor the growing population of deaf learners in its college.

“The deaf youth are the most vulnerable to depression and abuse and I want them to get access to education,” she shared. “Benilde has awareness programs; it is a paradise for the deaf community.”

Through the years, she has served as a formator and an ally for the deaf, a supporter of dreams of the deaf. Even today, she is tapped by the institution to interpret for various school events.

To further extend her mission, she has interpreted on broadcast television, including public service shows and electoral debates of national candidates. She has likewise interpreted during State of the Nation addresses and for Pope Francis himself during his 2015 pastoral visit to Tacloban, Leyte, after a typhoon.

Ate Tess laments that the majority of the deaf in the Philippines do not have access to education, employment and other opportunities.

“My vision is for every deaf Filipino to be provided with the rights that they should enjoy,” she added. “I want people to realize that the deaf are worth serving, worth knowing, and worthy of a friend, too.”

Ultimately, Ate Tess wishes for an inclusive future. “I am not saying that everyone must learn to sign. But the truth is, one way or another, they will encounter a deaf person or a deaf victim,” she reiterated. “The population of the deaf community is growing and it is best to learn their language.”

However, as the 62-year-old with so much life to give moves on, she has experienced her own health challenges. She has been diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome, plus osteoarthritis, a torn ligament in her shoulder, among other ailments, all due to her vocation.

“I never really dwell on them, since I always needed to use my hands and my arms for my job. I do not go to physical therapy anymore. I just try to be very careful with using my hands and try to get as much rest before interpreting engagements,” she explained.

“The hands of interpreters will get old,” she stated. “We, too, must rest our hands as much as the deaf people need to rest their eyes.”

Despite these challenges, Ate Tess remains steadfast in her devotion. “I will still interpret. Of course, I will guide the young interpreters,” she promised.

“I want to serve the deaf community in any way that I can. It is my lifelong calling,” she added. “I know I am here to stay.”

Let us listen to more of her interesting narratives:

On engagements with Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Pasig City

“Not only do we interpret, we are also the ‘titas’ and ‘titos’ of the deaf members. We take turns interpreting every Sunday, and help them out in the activities after the 10 a.m. Mass. We serve as the bridge so they can connect to the different ministries in the Cathedral.”

On teaching Religion at Bagong Ilog Elementary School in Pasig City

“We teach 12 deaf kids from Grades 1 to 3 every Friday morning. Since we were used to deaf college students, we have to modify our lessons to make them more fitting and interesting to elementary kids. We hope to reach out to more deaf youth in the future.”

On interpreting at court

“I accepted to interpret in court cases. I handle an ongoing case. This is pro bono since the family cannot afford to pay the interpreting fees. Ideally, this can be lobbied so the court should be the one to pay the interpreter. But that will be another advocacy.”

On accommodating the deaf

“Accommodation is a big word in the world of the deaf. It means understanding, acceptance, respect, trust, assistance, empowerment. Give them value as persons not because of the worth we give to them, but because they deserve it in the first place.”

On being hearing allies of the deaf

“It is best to have continuing deaf awareness sessions, plus basic Filipino Sign Language lessons. We can better know about their identity, language, culture, idiosyncrasies, uniqueness, beliefs, and even the communities they engage in. This last one is crucial. As much as we want our deaf members to regularly attend meetings, they cannot make it due to poverty. They have to earn an income, which means Sunday shifts at their jobs.”

On fulfillment

“My goal has always been to empower the deaf through educating them, assisting them in their advocacies, and helping them fight for what they believe in. We always work in the background so that the deaf will be in the spotlight. I am most effective and fulfilled when the deaf I encounter soar high and reach new heights.”