Are Carlo Aquino, Charlie Dizon now really Mr. and Mrs.?

Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon got married in a secret ceremony on Sunday, 9 June, at a private resort in Silang, Cavite.
Yet mere hours later, netizens were ablaze with questions as some groups on social media questioned the priest’s authenticity.
A Facebook group called Katoliko Ako Forever said: “This is not a Roman Catholic priest. ‘Yung kulay pa lang ng estola ay liturgically incorrect na. Dapat kasi naka-white stole pag kasal ‘yung Holy Mass na idaraos.”
It added, “The color red represents the blood of the martyrs. A red stole may also be worn during a Mass for the Holy Spirit, such as the celebration of Confirmation.” The group even commented on the background of the place, opining that it may not even have been a church but likely a “hotel or resort.”
Another netizen, an entertainment columnist, also commented: “If he indeed celebrated a wedding with a Mass, the stole should have been green being the 10th Sunday in ordinary time.”
Even so, he emphasized, “But that is just a simple thought. The wrong color of a stole does not invalidate the sacrament of marriage.”
Just married
In a report by ABS-CBN News, principal sponsors of the wedding included ABS-CBN chief executive officer and president Carlo Katigbak, chief operating officer for broadcast Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN Board of Directors member Charo Santos-Concio, Maricel Soriano, Olivia Lamasan, Vilma Santos-Recto, Viva Artists Agency’s Veronique del Rosario-Corpuz, Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi, Senator Bong Revilla and wife Rep. Lani Mercado.
Sue Ramirez served as the Maid of Honor. Charlie’s Four Sisters Before the Wedding co-star Belle Mariano, Kaila Estrada and Adrian Lindayag were bridesmaids.
The bride’s entourage also included Loisa Andalio, Elisse Joson and Alexa Ilacad. Ketchup Eusebio and Ramon Bautista were groomsmen.
Charlie wore an elegant deep v-neck wedding gown by Steph Tan while Carlo donned a black suit.
The couple were rumored to be engaged in February after the actress was spotted with an engagement ring. Carlo first confirmed that they were dating in January 2023.
Charlie recently won Best Actress at the 2024 Gawad Urian for Third World Romance.