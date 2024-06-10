Are Carlo Aquino, Charlie Dizon now really Mr. and Mrs.?

Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon got married in a secret ceremony on Sunday, 9 June, at a private resort in Silang, Cavite.

Yet mere hours later, netizens were ablaze with questions as some groups on social media questioned the priest’s authenticity.

A Facebook group called Katoliko Ako Forever said: “This is not a Roman Catholic priest. ‘Yung kulay pa lang ng estola ay liturgically incorrect na. Dapat kasi naka-white stole pag kasal ‘yung Holy Mass na idaraos.”

It added, “The color red represents the blood of the martyrs. A red stole may also be worn during a Mass for the Holy Spirit, such as the celebration of Confirmation.” The group even commented on the background of the place, opining that it may not even have been a church but likely a “hotel or resort.”

Another netizen, an entertainment columnist, also commented: “If he indeed celebrated a wedding with a Mass, the stole should have been green being the 10th Sunday in ordinary time.”

Even so, he emphasized, “But that is just a simple thought. The wrong color of a stole does not invalidate the sacrament of marriage.”