‘Appreciate historic Intramuros’

In a festive ceremony held ahead of Independence Day tomorrow, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos led the inauguration of the Centro de Turismo Intramuros on Sunday.

The new center, which the First Lady shared on her social media post on Monday, is aimed at highlighting the rich history and cultural significance of Intramuros, Manila’s historic walled city.

“I hope everyone will appreciate the rich history of Intramuros,” the First Lady said on her Instagram account.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said Centro de Turismo Intramuros will offer free access to the public starting on 12 June from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Frasco said the facility would serve as a Tourism Information Center, offering insights into the rich heritage and history of Intramuros.

“Situated at the site of the former San Ignacio Church which was destroyed in the Battle of Manila, the Centro de Turismo Intramuros evinces excellent innovative adaptive reuse of the space into a vibrant tourist destination,” Frasco said.

The new tourist hub includes a museum with around 8,000 items, primarily from the Intramuros Administration-managed Museo de Intramuros.

The project is a collaboration among several government agencies, led by the Office of the President, the Office of the First Lady, the Department of Tourism, and the Intramuros Administration.