2 new passenger facilities at GenSan Airport

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Area Center 11 proudly announced new amenities at General Santos Airport, including the Lactation Area and Children’s Play Area, which cater to the needs of both children and mothers.

According to CAAP Area Center 11, the lactation area, which has three cubicles, provides nursing mothers with a discreet, pleasant and sanitary environment, addressing the essential demand for privacy and convenience in the airport.

While the Children’s Play Area can accommodate 10 to 15 children at once, it provides a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for young travelers, with the goal of reducing the stress of family travel by offering a dedicated space for children to play and unwind.