WED: CCC pushes collective action vs ecological degradation

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) emphasized the importance of collective action and solidarity to address ecological degradation and restore the health of Philippine ecosystems on the occasion of World Environment Day (WED).

The CCC highlighted the urgency of involving all Filipinos in efforts to restore and protect the country’s natural resources, particularly its forests, wetlands, flat lands, and marine ecosystems.

As one of the 18 mega-biodiverse countries in the world, the Philippines is home to a wide variety of biodiversity-nurturing ecosystems, such as wetlands, tree forests, mangrove forests and coral reefs, which nurture between 70 and 80 percent of the world’s plant and animal species.

These ecosystems are essential to the livelihoods of many Filipinos, supporting agriculture and aquaculture. However, the country faces several issues that contribute to ecosystem degradation, such as climate change, pollution, sea and land-use conversion, sea-level rise, illegal mining, deforestation and droughts.

The aquaculture and agriculture sectors continue to face challenges. According to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources’ Comprehensive Post-Harvest, Marketing, and Ancillary Industries Plan 2018-2022, factors such as the degradation of fishery habitats and climate change have caused a decline in the fishing sector in recent years.

In 2023, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. raised concerns as the country continues to lose 457 tons of quality soil annually due to erosion and degradation.

Secretary Robert E.A. Borje, CCC vice chairperson and executive director, explained that the active involvement of all Filipinos in ecological and climate change issues allows climate plans to accumulate diverse perspectives, ultimately helping with the development of sustainable solutions.

“Collective action on climate change and ecological protection and restoration is crucial for a sustainable and climate-smart Philippines. Involving everyone in the climate agenda ensures a whole of society approach to address climate change and ecological degradation. We need to work together to promote the development of long-term solutions and strengthen the resilience and cohesiveness of Filipino society in the face of climate change challenges,” he said.

Borje also noted that “engaging all sectors in climate action fosters ecological literacy and empowers Filipinos of all ages and backgrounds to contribute to sustainable practices, programs, initiatives, and policies.”

Borje also urged support for policies and programs under President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. meant to establish an enabling environment for a more climate resilient Philippines.