Wanted Chinese gambler netted

Operatives from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) stationed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) arrested a Chinese man who was believed to be wanted in Beijing for illegal gambling.

BI commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the suspect as Wang Yilin, who arrived at NAIA Terminal 3 on a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok. During processing, an Immigration officer flagged Wang’s name, which matched a red notice in Interpol’s database.

“Wang was denied entry and detained upon arrival,” Tansingco said. “At the request of the Chinese government, which alerted us to his fugitive status, Wang was deported to Guangzhou, China, two days later.”

Meantime, at least five Chinese police officers who flew in earlier escorted Wang during his deportation.

“We granted the Chinese embassy’s request for Wang’s return to China to face trial for his alleged crimes,” Tansingco said.

Earlier, Interpol issued a red notice for Wang’s arrest. According to BI-Interpol, a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Bengbu Municipal Public Security Bureau in Anhui Province, China, on 28 September 2023.

Investigators believe that in 2019, Wang and another suspect organized an online gambling syndicate offering games like Baccarat, violating China’s anti-gambling laws. Authorities estimate the syndicate generated over 60 million yuan (over USD $8.3 million) illegally.

Following his detention and exclusion, Wang was blacklisted by immigration, permanently barring him from re-entering the Philippines.