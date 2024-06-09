Tzu Chi restores sight of PDLs

The Tzu Chi Eye Center (TCEC) helps anyone with impaired vision. Most of the hundreds of patients seeking free eye treatment at the TCEC’s clinic in Sta. Mesa, Manila are poor but persons deprived of liberty (PDL) are also welcome to undergo free cataract removal by volunteer doctors of the Tzu Chi Medical Foundation Philippines.

Mr. Ino from the New Bilibid Prison-Minimum Security Compound (NBP-MinSeCom) in Muntinlupa City was among the PDL beneficiaries of TCEC. He underwent cataract surgery on 5 June.

With his restored vision, Mr. Ino’s hopes soared.

“It means a lot! Soon, I can continue my ministry and my Theology studies in preparation for my release from prison,” said Ino, who had been behind bars for 26 years.

TCEC and the Bureau of Corrections, through the Daily Tribune, started working together last year to help NBP-MinSeCom PDLs who have served their sentences receive eye treatment. The project has since benefitted 60 PDLs. A number of these PDLs are now free after their successful surgeries. To this day, TCEC continues to honor its promise to the remaining PDLs: to help equip them for life after prison by treating their eye condition.

Meanwhile, grateful for the sincere love and concern the doctors and volunteers had shown them, Mr. Ino had been bringing vegetables like spinach and saluyot to the eye hospital. He and his fellow PDLs maintain a vegetable garden for their food.

“Gardening is one of the things that keep us busy. (By bringing these vegetables), we hope to share little joys with you in the only way we can afford to do because we are so grateful that you are here to care for us,” Mr. Ino said.