‘Third World Romance’ wins big in GAWAD Urian

The Carlo Aquino-led movie Third World Romance secured multiple awards at the awarding ceremony of 47th Gawad Urian held at the De La Salle University last Saturday, 8 June.

Charlie Dizon was named Best Actress for her role as Britney, an outspoken cashier in the movie.

Dwein Ruedas Baltazar, meanwhile, won the Best Director plum.

Veteran actor Romnick Sarmenta won the Best Actor award for About Us but Not About Us.

Upon receiving the trophy, Sarmenta became emotional in his acceptance speech as he reminisced his journey as an actor. He then thanked his family who had supported him ever since.

About Us but Not About Us is a psychological movie that follows the story of Eric, played by Sarmenta, who meets his student, Lance, a role played by Elijah Canlas, at a dinner. Several dark secrets are unveiled throughout the conversation.

The animated movie and the country’s official entry at the 96th Academy Awards, Iti Mapukpukaw bagged three awards, namely, Best Sound, Best Animation and Best Picture.

Multi-awarded veteran actress Hilda Koronel was given the Natatanging Gawad Urian, a lifetime achievement award.

Here is the list of the winners of the 2024 Gawad Urian:

Best Actor — Romnick Sarmenta, About Us but Not About Us

Best Actress — Charlie Dizon, Third World Romance

Best Supporting Actor — Ronnie Lazaro, The Gospel of the Beast

Best Supporting Actress — Dolly de Leon, Ang Duyan ng Magiting

Best Sound — Lamberto Casas Jr. and Alex Tomboc, Iti Mapukpukaw

Best Music — Vincent de Jesus, Third World Romance

Best Editing — Lawrence Ang, The Gospel of the Beast

Best Production Design — Eoro Yves Francisco, Third World Romance

Best Short Film — Hito by Stephen Lopez

Best Animation — Iti Mapukpukaw directed by Carl Joseph E. Papa

Best Documentary — Baon sa Biyahe by James Magnaye

Best Cinematography — Carlo Canlas Mendoza, Gomburza

Best Screenplay — Jun Robles Lana, About Us But Not About Us

Best Director — Dwein Ruedas Baltazar, Third World Romance

Best Picture — Iti Mapukpukaw directed by Carl Joseph E. Papa

Natatanging Gawad Urian — Hilda Koronel