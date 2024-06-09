‘The Hunger Games’ prequel announced, film adaptation planned

Avid Hunger Games readers and fans are set to return to Panem.

Suzanne Collins announced another prequel to her highly lauded and best-selling The Hunger Games series titled Sunrise on the Reaping, which explores the backstory of Haymitch Abernathy, one of the most well-loved characters in the series, 24 years before the original Hunger Games’ trilogy and 40 years after The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

According to Forbes, Sunrise on the Reaping will be released in print, digital and audio formats on 18 March 2025.

Along with the highly-anticipated book release, a movie adaptation is also in development. Production studio Lionsgate revealed that the upcoming novel will be adapted into a movie in 2026.

“Suzanne Collins is a master storyteller and our creative north star,” Lionsgate executive Adam Fogelson said.

“We couldn’t be more fortunate than to be guided and trusted by a collaborator whose talent and imagination are so consistently brilliant. We know Hunger Games fans worldwide will be spellbound by where Suzanne has focused this next extraordinary story,” Fogelson continued.

Moreover, renowned filmmaker Francis Lawrence, the director behind the last four films in The Hunger Games series, is in talks to direct the fifth film.

Sunrise on the Reaping will revolve around the backstory of Haymitch Abernathy, the lone survivor of the second Quarter Quell and the mentor of District 12’s tributes Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

In the books and the movies, Abernathy, who is portrayed by Woody Harrelson, is seen as someone who is frequently drunk but also observant and strategic.

The latest prequel will also delve into Panem’s totaliatiran regime, ruled by President Coriolanus Snow, the main protagonist in the 2020 novel and 2023 film adaptation of the same name.

The Hunger Games is a series of dystopian novels written by esteemed American author Suzanne Collins. The New York Times best-selling trilogy, which was written in 2008 (The Hunger Games), 2009 (Catching Fire) and 2010 (Mockingjay), was eventually adapted into a film series starting 2012 until 2016 — with Mockingjay being split into two parts.

The film adaptation of the first three books, which centered around a televised death match among tributes of 12 different districts, was led by Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson.

In 2020, the prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was released as a novel in May 2020. In November 2023, it was released on the silver screen and was a box office hit.

The prequel was led by Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler.

For the forthcoming movie adaptation of Sunrise on the Reaping, details such as casting and production schedules are yet to be released.

