Tanghalang Pilipino welcomes new members to its Board of Trustees

Seven new members were elected to the Board of Trustees of Tanghalang Pilipino (TP), the resident theater company of the Cultural Center of the Philippines, as revealed by Fernando “Nanding” Josef, TP artistic director, via a Facebook post on 29 May.

The new members are economics professors Dr. Cielo Magno and Dr. Oggie Arcenas, actor John Arcilla, filmmaker Lav Diaz, visual artist and production designer Toym Imao, TP company manager Carmela Millado Manuel, and actor and TP associate artistic director Marco Viana.

They join incumbent members of the board led by its chairman, businessman Antonio O. Conjuangco: restaurateur Malu Gamboa, Emilie V. Tiongco, fashion designer Patis Tesoro, editor Doreen Yu, socialite Tessa Prieto, and filmmaker Laurice Guillen.

“The TP Board commits to support the company’s 38th (2024-2025) [season], 39th (2025-2026) [season], and our milestone 40th anniversary in 2026-2027,” said Josef.

Established in 1987, TP has mounted numerous landmark plays, both original Filipino and foreign adaptations. It also maintains a regular training program for actors and is involved in a program that encourages the creation of new works.