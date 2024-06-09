Pat Santos

STEPPING IN STRIDE FOR UNITY

Filipino-Chinese community members participated in a Sunday morning march called "Lakad Magkaibigan" (Walk for Brotherhood) from Binondo, crossing the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge to Kartilya Park in Arroceros. The event, attended by various Filipino-Chinese business groups, was organized by the FFCCCII (Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc.). FFCCCII President Cecilio Pedro echoed calls for unity and brotherhood among all. The event was also attended by Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian, former Senator Gringo Honasan, and Vice Mayor Yul Servo-Nieto, among others. | via Pat Santos