Singapore OFWs warned of job scams

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) employed in Singapore were warned against third-country recruitment schemes.

This was after the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in the country received reports of fraudulent job openings being posted online.

According to MWO-SG, recruiters target already employed OFWs, especially household service workers, for postings in countries like Canada, Poland, Germany and Malta.

Some of the workers who had applied have complained of being charged exorbitant fees for the supposed processing of visas and other documentary requirements, after which the recruiter disappears.

“In the worst cases, OFWs leave their current employment only to find out upon reaching the destination country that the promised job does not exist,” the MWO-SG said.

It, likewise, reminded current and aspiring OFWs to only deal with licensed Philippine recruitment agencies that have valid approved job orders from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to avoid falling victim to illegal recruitment.

Meanwhile, individuals who have plans to work overseas are advised to verify job offers through the DMW website at www.dmw.gov.ph.

According to the Bureau of Immigration, third-country recruitment is the process of recruiting legitimate OFWs to be transported to another country for work.

Individuals with expiring work visas are usually the ones attracted to such schemes as they try to work in another country.