‘Robinhood’ defends Rody over Covid funds

Senator Robin Padilla on Sunday stressed that former President Rodrigo Duterte did not violate any law when he ordered the transfer of billions of pesos of government funds to procure Covid-19 equipment to the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM).

Padilla, a staunch supporter of the former president, also defended the former President from transferring P47.6 billion from the Department of Health to PS-DBM in 2020.

The lawmaker said that the regular procurement procedures did not apply to personal protective equipment based on Section 4 of Republic Act 11469, also known as the Bayanihan Law, and the Government Procurement Policy Board Resolution dated April 2020.