QCPD culminates outreach programs

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) announced on Sunday that it has conducted a weeklong community engagement campaign from 31 May to 6 June 2024 which reached at least 4,057 residents across the city.

QCPD director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan stressed the campaign’s focus on building positive relationships with the community and addressing their safety concerns.

During the campaign, QCPD personnel conducted lectures on a variety of topics throughout the week, including crime prevention, drug awareness, and human rights.

They also organized events promoting livelihood opportunities, environmental protection through tree planting, and neighborhood cleanliness through clean-up drives.

“Building positive relationships with the community is essential for effective policing,” Maranan said. “By actively listening to their needs and working together on solutions, we can create safer and more supportive neighborhoods for everyone.”

The campaign also offered informative sessions on Community Anti-Terrorism Awareness, the Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan Program, crime prevention safety tips, the Safe Spaces Act, bomb awareness, and relevant laws like the Anti-Bullying Act, Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act, Anti-Rape Law, and others.