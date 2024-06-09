Pope boosts Migz’ stance vs divorce

Former Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri on Sunday fortified his stance against the proposed divorce bill following his meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City.

“Pope Francis asked me to please protect the family, and this is an instruction that I will take to heart,” said Zubiri, who took a “short sabbatical away from politics” with his family in Europe.

Aside from the Vatican, the Philippines, a predominantly Catholic nation, remains the last country in the world to not recognize divorce.

Last month, the proposed Absolute Divorce Act hurdled the House of Representatives with 131 votes in favor, 109 against, and 20 abstentions.

During the meeting, Zubiri explained to the Pope that he is a pro-life and pro-family legislator from the Philippines, to which the Pope responded by asking him to “please protect the family.”

“Lolo Kiko is so special to us Filipinos, and I got the feeling that he holds us in a special place in his heart and his prayers as well, as one of the most devoutly Catholic nations in the world,” Zubiri said.

“I am always going to remember his reminder, and I am going to do my best to protect the family values that hold our nation together.”

“We prayed for our beloved country and for our leaders to always find discernment and to do what is right, even when it is not popular,” Zubiri said.

‘Undivided attention’

However, the Pope, in that meeting with Zubiri, did not specifically connect his marching order to “protect the family” with opposing the divorce law bill now pending before the Senate.

Zubiri said that while he is open to divorce discussions, he maintains a strong belief in the sanctity and insolubility of marriage.

The former Senate chief and his family met with Pope Francis during the latter’s weekly catechesis and prayers for world peace.

“Meeting our Santo Papa, Lolo Kiko, as a Catholic and a Christian, was the greatest honor of my life, especially since I got to bring my kids along,” said Zubiri, who has three young children with his wife Audrey.

Zubiri, who stepped down from his post as the leader of the 24-member Senate after failing to secure enough votes to retain his position, took a family vacation in Europe.

“This is the first time in two years that I have been able to give my family my undivided attention, and so I really wanted to take them away for some family time - all on my personal expense, of course,” the senator said.

“Our Catholic faith is so important to our family, so it was very humbling to have the Pope give us so much of his time and attention. He seemed especially fond of our youngest boy, and even asked him to learn Spanish.”

Zubiri and his family were accompanied during the meeting by the Philippine Ambassador to the Holy See, Myla Grace Ragenia Macahilig.