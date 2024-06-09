PHIVOLCS: Kanlaon remains at increased unrest

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) monitored on Sunday 17 volcanic earthquakes in Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island over the past 24 hours.

It also emitted a moderate plume, reaching 500 meters and drifting northeast.

On Saturday, it spewed 4,397 tons of sulfur dioxide, or SO2, which according to the PHIVOLCS is the highest emission this year measured by their campaign survey and the second-highest land-based measure for the volcano.

Moreover, Kanlaon's edifice was observed to be inflated.

Alert Level 2 remains in Kanlaon Volcano due to its increased volcanic unrest.

Under this, levels of a volcanic earthquake, temperature, acidity, and volcanic gas concentrations of monitored springs and fumaroles, steam, and ash explosions from the summit crater or new vents, inflation, or swelling of the edifice may be elevated.

Entry into the four-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone and aircraft flying close to the volcano's summit remain prohibited.

The public is warned against possible hazards, including steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.

Last Monday, PHIVOLCS reported an eruption at Kanlaon Volcano, producing a voluminous emission reaching 5,000 meters. Alert Level 2 was hoisted in Kanlaon on the same day.

29K affected population

The latest data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) showed that 8,478 families were affected following the Kanlaon volcanic activity.

The agency recorded 29,134 affected persons from Western and Central Visayas (Region 6 and Region 7), of which 1,260 families, or 4,391 persons, were sheltered inside eight evacuation centers.

The two areas were, likewise, declared to be in a state of calamity.

Meanwhile, damage and losses to agriculture due to the volcanic eruption were estimated to amount to over P104 million, with more than P11 million incurred in Western Visayas.

A production volume loss of 3,398.5 metric tons was noted in Central Visyas, valued at over P93 million.

NDRRRMC said that over P8 million worth of assistance has been provided to the affected population.