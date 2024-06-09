PAGCOR defends POGOs, bares true menace

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) on Sunday said the true menace to national security lies in alien hacking and scam syndicates (AHaSS), rather than in legitimate offshore gaming operators known as POGOs (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators).

PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco highlighted that licensed Internet Gaming Licensees (IGLs) significantly contribute to government funds, yielding over P5 billion to PAGCOR’s revenues in 2023.

Tengco said: “The genuine peril stems from underground alien hacking and scam syndicates, targeted by law enforcement agencies for dismantling. We are wholeheartedly collaborating with authorities in this endeavor.”

He urged the public to report suspicious activities related to these syndicates, noting their typically armed and hazardous nature.

Tengco defended licensed gaming operators, asserting, “We shouldn’t condemn our licensed gaming operators who are closely monitored by PAGCOR. They pay taxes, create legitimate employment, and sustain livelihoods for many.”

PAGCOR has deployed monitoring teams to physical venues of all licensed gaming operators, including land-based casinos, to ensure adherence to license terms. Violators face fines, penalties, and, in severe cases, license revocation with bond forfeiture.

“We don’t need to ban POGOs; rather, we must escalate anti-crime efforts against suspected alien hackers, scammers, and cyber-criminals often concealed in heavily fortified compounds,” Tengco stressed.

“These criminal syndicates aren’t legitimately involved in offshore gaming, and even if they are, it’s unlawful. Hence, they pose the real threat, demanding our utmost pursuit,” concluded Tengco.