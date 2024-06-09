P13.5-M illegal drugs from Denmark intercepted at NAIA

A parcel containing illegal drugs with an estimated value of P13,546,100 was successfully intercepted by the Bureau of Customs - Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA), the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG) at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC), NAIA Complex in Pasay City.

According to the BOC-NAIA, the parcel was declared as canned goods and fruits transported from Denmark and delivered to a certain individual in Taguig City. PDEA's field testing revealed that the parcel included 5,033 Ecstasy tablets and 998 grams of ketamine.

The Port of NAIA will pursue criminal charges against the claimant for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act (Republic Act No. 9165) and Section 1401 (Unlawful Importation) of Republic Act No. 10863, also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio emphasized that the bureau is committed to upholding the law and ensuring the welfare of the Filipino people.

To safeguard the nation's borders against the influx of illegal drugs, BOC-NAIA restates its dedication to heightened awareness and vigilance.