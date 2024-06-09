Nora Aunor lauds Kuya Bong’s work ethic

Nora Aunor, National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts, paid homage to the tireless efforts of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go in bringing service and relief to the Filipino people.

In a homemade video played in a venue packed with fellow Bicolanos in Albay, Aunor revealed one of Go’s traits that not many know.

“I have a secret to share with you. Do you know Kuya Bong Go? Oh my! He’s too shy. That’s true,” Aunor said in the vernacular. “He doesn’t want to boast about the many things he has done for millions of Filipinos. He just keeps working and working.”

Go, also known as the father of the Malasakit Center program, was in Albay on 6 June for a series of engagements.

Aunor said she’s impressed with the senator’s work ethic.

“I have never met someone like Senator Go. He doesn’t choose a specific place, time, or status in life. Everyone, to him, is important,” she said. “He is a genuine person who serves face-to-face, not just for TV or Facebook. And above all, he has compassion.”

On Friday, Go was in Nasugbu, Batangas to assist displaced workers through government-supported livelihood programs.

As an adopted son of CALABARZON who has familial roots in Batangas, Go reiterated his commitment to supporting the Batangueños during difficult times.

“Thank you very much to all of you for the opportunity you have given me. I will serve you to the best of my abilities. I will work for the Filipino people and always prioritize the welfare of our fellow citizens who are in need. You will always come first,” said Go in Filipino.

The senator thanked local officials, including provincial board member Armie Bausas.

Go’s Malasakit Team provided snacks, masks and vitamins to 84 displaced workers at Barangay Bilaran Covered Court. There were also select recipients of basketballs, volleyballs and shoes.

Meanwhile, the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) conducted an orientation to qualified recipients as part of its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program.

Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. These one-stop shops aim to help impoverished patients reduce their hospital costs to the lowest possible amount.

Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act 11463, which successfully institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. There are 165 Malasakit Centers, which have helped around 10 million Filipinos nationwide.

“Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, anumang pagsubok ang ating haharapin sa susunod na mga araw, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” Go said.