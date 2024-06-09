NDCP graduates recognized

The National Defense College of the Philippines (NDCP) held its graduation ceremony for the 25 graduates of the Masters in National Security Administration Senior Executive Class 2 (MNSA SE 2) program.

Held at the Tejeros Hall in Camp Aguinaldo, the ceremony celebrated the achievements of future leaders in the field.

The NDCP’s MNSA program is a rigorous one-year, full-time master’s degree encompassing various aspects of national security. Students delve into the socio-cultural, political-legal, economic, techno-scientific, environmental, and military dimensions of security management through coursework, case studies, regional security studies, and academic travel.

The graduation ceremony featured distinguished guests, including government officials, military leaders and academic experts, who commended the graduates’ dedication and expertise. Their outstanding performance throughout the program and commitment to service and excellence were acknowledged.

Senator Loren Legarda, an NDCP alumna, delivered a video message urging the graduates to carry forward the values they cultivated during their studies.

“Remember, every policy decision impacts communities,” Legarda, a graduate of the MNSA program (Regular Class 27) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines Command and General Staff College, said. “It’s not just about leading, but motivating, empowering, and inspiring the people to trust you.”

Meantime, Department of National Defense Undersecretary for Strategic Assessments and Planning Ignacio Madriaga stressed the importance of continuous learning in shaping the future of national security as he lauded the graduates’ achievements and encouraged their pursuit of excellence in their careers.