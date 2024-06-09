Month of Mountains: Protect peaks, Borje urges

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) emphasized the importance of policies and plans that prioritize the long-term resilience of mountain regions in the face of a changing climate as the nation observes the Month of the Mountains this June.

“It is crucial for the government and communities to work together to implement and ramp up adaptation strategies that will help safeguard both mountains and the people who call these regions home,” said Secretary Robert E.A. Borje, CCC vice chairperson and executive director.

The Philippines’ first National Adaptation Plan (NAP) for 2023-2050, completed and submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. underscores the sustainable management of ecosystems, including mountains, as a priority for climate adaptation.

The CCC encouraged the public to support local conservation initiatives, participate in reforestation projects, and contribute to broader efforts to combat climate change.

“Let’s continue to raise awareness and mobilize action for the conservation and sustainable management of our mountain regions, not just for this month. We urge everyone to join us in these efforts to ensure the resilience and sustainability of our mountains for the current and future generations,” Borje said.

Mountains support biodiversity and ecological systems by providing vital resources such as water and food. They also serve as natural barriers that reduce the wind speed of destructive typhoons and contribute to flood control and soil erosion prevention.