Meghan Trainor is ‘Timeless’

Grammy Award-winning hitmaker Meghan Trainor has released her sixth full-length album, Timeless.

The 16-track record is pop perfection, complete with ballads, bops, and everything in between. On the new album, Trainor shares, “Timeless is finally yours and I still can’t believe it!! This album means so much to me! I got to work with so many incredible people to bring this album to life, and I’m so grateful for all of them and all the fans for showing so much excitement over it. I can’t wait to play these songs for you on the Timeless Tour! I’ll try not to cry every night with happy tears.”

Trainor gave fans an early taste of Timeless with three songs “Been Like This” with T-Pain, “To The Moon” and most recent “I Wanna Thank Me” feat. Niecy Nash.

The songs highlight Trainor’s knack for production and songwriting, from the doo-wop inspired (and incredibly catchy) anthem “Been Like This,” to the bass-infused splendor of “To The Moon.”

Trainor is kicking off release week with a performance on the TODAY Show Citi Concert Series, followed by appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on 11 June and 12 June, respectively.

Trainor’s vulnerability shines through on powerful tracks like “Forget How To Love,” where she condemns those who lack empathy as a choir echoes her sentiment. Meanwhile, playfully biting track “Whoops” proves that Meghan is talented enough to nail a breakup song even though she and husband Daryl Sabara are couple goals. Title track “Timeless” beautifully encapsulates the sentiments of the record as it comes to a close, with Trainor vowing that even though life doesn’t last forever, her love will never fade.

Along with the new album, Trainor released a brand-new crewneck. Fans can purchase select music products and apparel on Meghan-Trainor.com, including the Timeless Transparent Light Blue Vinyl, with exclusive variants available at select retailers including a Timeless Sapphire Vinyl exclusively on Meghan’s TikTok Shop, a Timeless Amazon Exclusive Vinyl, a Target Exclusive Timeless CD (with bonus track “Bite Me”), and a Walmart Exclusive Timeless CD with an alternate cover.