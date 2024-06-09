Marcos on 126th ID: Fight for our freedom

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday urged all Filipinos to embrace their national pride this month as the country celebrates its 126th Independence Day anniversary this Wednesday, 12 June.

In his latest vlog posted on his YouTube account, Marcos underscored the country’s dedication to protecting its sovereignty as the Philippines continued to struggle for freedom.

“This celebration is very important and meaningful for us Filipinos. If there is a day that we truly prepare for and participate in, this is that day,” Marcos said in Filipino.

“For the past 126 years and up to now, we continue to fight for our freedom. Freedom in various aspects of our Filipino identity. More importantly, freedom for our territory and sovereignty,” Marcos added.

While Marcos did not explicitly mention any country in his message, the Philippines has been facing maritime disputes with China in the West Philippine Sea.

China has also faced worldwide criticism for its increasing aggression and militarization in the South China Sea, which includes harassing other countries that have claims in the strategic region.

“Therefore, we tirelessly guard and constantly meet with different countries to help promote our welfare and rights. Cultural projects also continue to strengthen our identity as Filipinos,” Marcos said.

“Let us awaken our Filipino spirit, enliven the nationalism in our blood, and wave the Filipino flag. We should all participate in this celebration,” he added.