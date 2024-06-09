Manila LGU raises alarm vs rabies

The local government of Manila is urging its residents to seek immediate medical attention following dog or cat bites, following the tragic deaths of two children from rabies.

This, as Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna stressed the importance of annual anti-rabies vaccination for pets, highlighting that the city offers free vaccinations at various locations.

“Residents can bring their pets to the nearest health centers or avail of free vaccinations during my weekly ‘Kalinga sa Maynila’ program held in different barangays,” the mayor said. “Councilors and congressmen also hold programs with free anti-rabies vaccines.”

“Find out the schedules, or visit the Vitas animal shelter or any satellite office for free vaccinations,” she added.

Lacuna also stressed the urgency of seeking post-bite treatment.

“Anyone bitten by an animal, especially above the neck, must immediately visit one of Manila’s bite centers for free treatment,” said Lacuna. “Don’t ignore bites, even if your pet is vaccinated. Rabies is preventable, but once contracted, it’s fatal.”

“To be completely safe, get vaccinated immediately at an animal bite center if you’re bitten or scratched,” she added.

The Manila mayor highlighted the eight free anti-rabies vaccination centers in Manila, in addition to those at Sta. Ana Hospital and Ospital ng Maynila.

The Department of Health supplies the vaccines, and the city government ensures their continuous availability.

Lacuna specified that each of Manila’s six districts has a health center with an animal bite center — the Dagupan and Tondo Foreshore health centers; the Atang dela Rama Health Center; San Nicolas Health Center; Earnshaw Health Center; Icasiano Health Center and the Esperanza Health Center.

Free vaccinations are also available on the ground floor of Manila City Hall, across from the Office of Senior Citizens’ Affairs.