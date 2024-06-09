Man nabbed for illegal firearms

The Quezon City Police District’s (QCPD) Anonas Police Station (PS 9) apprehended a man for illegal possession of firearms and driving without a helmet during an anti-criminality checkpoint.

P/Lt. Col. Ferdinand Casiano identified the suspect as Syron Dacles Fabillar of Barangay Sta. Cruz, Antipolo City, Rizal.

Initial reports disclosed that PS 9 personnel were conducting a checkpoint at 1:30 a.m. on 8 June at B. Gonzales Street, near the corner of Esteban Abada Street, Barangay Loyola Heights, when they spotted Fabillar driving a Vespa Sprint 150 motorcycle without a helmet.

“Officers flagged down the suspect and requested his driver’s license and motorcycle documents,” Casiano said. “During the inspection, a police officer observed a caliber .38 revolver inside Fabillar’s body bag, leading to his immediate arrest.”

Authorities seized one Vespa Piaggio Sprint motorcycle, a black body bag, a Nike pouch, a caliber .38 revolver with two live ammunition rounds and other personal belongings.

Fabillar will face charges for violating Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and RA 4136, or the law on driving without a safety helmet, before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.