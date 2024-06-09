Malacañang orders weekly recitals of 'Bagong Pilipinas' hymn, pledge in gov't agencies, schools

Malacañang has ordered all government offices and schools in the country to recite the hymn "Bagong Pilipinas" (A New Philippines) every week during flag ceremonies.

The Palace issued the directive after the Marcos administration introduced Bagong Pilipinas as its way of leadership and governance last July 2023.

In Memorandum Circular No. 52, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on 4 June but was only made public on Sunday, Malacañang told national government agencies, including Government-Owned or -Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) and State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), to follow its rules to instill the principles of Bagong Pilipinas among government workers.

Malacañang said that Bagong Pilipinas is “characterized by a principled, accountable, and dependable government, reinforced by unified institutions of society.”

“For this purpose, the heads of all national government agencies and instrumentalities shall ensure that the Bagong Pilipinas Hymn and Pledge, which are annexed to this Circular, are properly disseminated within their respective institutions and offices,” the memorandum read.