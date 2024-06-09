Malacañang orders weekly recitals of 'Bagong Pilipinas' hymn, pledge in gov't agencies, schools
Malacañang has ordered all government offices and schools in the country to recite the hymn "Bagong Pilipinas" (A New Philippines) every week during flag ceremonies.
The Palace issued the directive after the Marcos administration introduced Bagong Pilipinas as its way of leadership and governance last July 2023.
In Memorandum Circular No. 52, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on 4 June but was only made public on Sunday, Malacañang told national government agencies, including Government-Owned or -Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) and State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), to follow its rules to instill the principles of Bagong Pilipinas among government workers.
Malacañang said that Bagong Pilipinas is “characterized by a principled, accountable, and dependable government, reinforced by unified institutions of society.”
“For this purpose, the heads of all national government agencies and instrumentalities shall ensure that the Bagong Pilipinas Hymn and Pledge, which are annexed to this Circular, are properly disseminated within their respective institutions and offices,” the memorandum read.
The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) was also told to make sure that the Bagong Pilipinas Hymn and Pledge were communicated and shared with all government offices and the public.
The "Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines," or Republic Act (RA) No. 8491, says that all government offices, including local government units (LGUs), must hold a ceremony to raise the flag every Monday morning and a ceremony to lower it every Friday afternoon.
The Bagong Pilipinas slogan, itself, became famous during Marcos's presidential campaign since it was used in a jingle by rapper Andrew E. The slogan also coincided with the catchphrase "Bagong Lipunan," which means "New Society," which the President's late father, Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., used during his regime from 1965 until 1986.