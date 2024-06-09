Maja Salvador shares new life milestone with Rambo Nuñez

Actress Maja Salvador and husband Rambo Nuñez took their newborn home, marking the start of a new chapter in their life as parents.

In an Instagram post by Maja last 5 June, the actress shared a photo of her and Nuñez walking down the hospital aisle.

“Starting our parenthood journey,” Salvador wrote in the caption.

Several of their colleagues and friends in the showbiz industry extended their good wishes toward the couple.

Min Bernardo, the mother of FAMAS Best Actress Kathryn Bernardo, also congratulated the first-time parents.

“@maja @rambonunez if you realized before the (importance) of your parents NOW you will appreciate them more... how (important) to be a parent, a goooood parent... lab u. WELCOME to parenthood life... CONGRATULATIONS.”

MJ Lastimosa, Jericho Rosales and Chie Filomeno, also expressed their delight toward Salvador and Nuñez.

Struggle in giving birth

Giving birth to Baby Maria took a lot of strength and patience from the couple.

In a latest social media post, Maja disclosed that she underwent an arduous 30-hour labor and 12 hours without epidural or pain medication.

The actress added that 10 minutes after giving birth, she had a uterus inversion, where the uterus turns partially or inside out.

Because of the rare medical condition, she lost 3-4 liters of blood, with her blood pressure dipping down to 60/40.

Salvador was already being prepared to go to the operating room for surgery until one of the obstetrician-gynecologists was able to reposition her uterus.

Maja ended her post by saying thank you to her family and her husband who stayed throughout the rigorous journey.

“To my husband, I LOVE YOU. To my Maria, EVERYTHING IS WORTH IT, I LOVE YOU ANAK,” the actress wrote in the latter part of the post.

Salvador gave birth on 31 May.

Nuñez and Salvador wed last February 2023 in a civil wedding ceremony. Months later, they officially tied the knot in a very pristine wedding in Bali, Indonesia.