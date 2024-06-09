KOREAN REALITY SHOW coming to DISNEY+

After years of fame and success, several well-known Korean celebrities trade in their stardom for 72-hours of normalcy in My Name Is Gabriel — a fun new Korean reality show coming 21 June to Disney+.

With starring roles, cover shoots, and regular headlines keeping them front and center in the public’s mind, Korean celebrities often struggle to live normal lives. In My Name Is Gabriel, several of Korea’s most well-known entertainers are transported to another part of the world to live someone else’s life for 72-hours. Separated from their friends, family and publicists, for a life assigned by an AI algorithm, the celebrities will be sent as far afield as Chiang Mai, Chongqing, Guadalajara and Dublin and challenged to fit-in to their new homes, live with a new family, and work someone else’s job.

Starring actor Park Bogum (Reply 1988), actor Ji Changwook (The Worst of Evil), comedian Park Myungsoo (Infinite Challenge), actress Yeom Hyeran (The Glory), and TV host Gabee, My Name Is Gabriel is produced by legendary South Korean producer Kim Taeho (Infinite Challenge).

My Name is Gabriel is available starting 21 June, exclusively on Disney+.