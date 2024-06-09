King’s Montessori finishes 3rd place

Kings’ Montessori School weathered a late fourth set fightback by National University-Nazareth School for a 25-18, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22, victory to claim the bronze medal in the 2024 Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League Sunday (SGVIL) at the Adamson University Gym main court.

Shekaina Lleses displayed grace under pressure by scoring the Vikings’ last four points including a well-placed offspeed hit to tame the Lady Bullpups for a podium finish.

The graduating veteran fired 28 points including nine in the fourth set she collected from 25 attacks and three aces for Kings’ Montessori, which denied NUNS a medal after also placing fourth in the inaugural edition.

“I feel happy and it’s heartwarming because the kids, all of the things we practiced, they showed it. The things we worked hard for and our sacrifices resulted in victory, that’s why we got the bronze,” said Vikings assistant coach Glenn Gomez, who took over the coaching chores from Onyok Getigan.

Getigan is out of the country.

Shahanna Lleses added 14 points while Justine Decena and Kriska Gindap had seven and six points, respectively, for Kings’ Montessori.

Bacolod Tay Tung and Adamson University are still clashing for the gold medal as of press time.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University-Diliman cruised past Arellano University, 25-18, 25-23, 25-19, for a fifth place finish.

In the first game, Bethel Academy College recovered from a hiccup in the opening set to prevail over Lyceum of the Philippines University, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20, for seventh place.