Kayod Pilipinas bags silver anew

The Philippines settled for a silver medal against Malaysia in the mixed team final of the 8th SEA Cup Squash Championships Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The Malaysians clinched the final gold after a 6-0 win over Philippines A.

Men’s individual champion Sanjay Jeeva swept past David William Peliño, 11-5 11-8 11-7, to win the first match.

Sehveetrraa Kumar steered the Malaysians to their fourth gold medal of the tournament after beating Jemyca Aribado, 11-1 12-10 11-5, in the second game.

Still, both countries dominated the tournament as Kayod Pilipinas and Malaysia won four gold medals each.

The Malaysians conquered the men’s individual, women’s individual, mixed doubles and team events.

Meanwhile, the Philippines bagged the golds in the women’s jumbo doubles, men’s jumbo doubles, mixed jumbo doubles and U23 jumbo doubles.

The 4-3-5 gold-silver-bronze medal tally was a great result for Kayod Pilipinas compared to the 2022 edition in Malaysia where Aribado was the lone gold medalist after winning the women’s individual event.