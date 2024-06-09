Junior Altas rule NCAA trackfest

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta re-asserted its might as it conquered the Season 99 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) track and field event over the weekend at the Philsports Complex track oval in Pasig City.

The Junior Altas collected a total of 804.5 points in 18 events to secure their second consecutive title this season with a 153-point margin over Jose Rizal University and Arellano University, who compiled 657.25 and 503 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Heavy Bombers ruled the seniors division as they posted 826.5 points while Mapua University came in second with 584 points and Arellano finished third with 540 points.

Marvin Ramos of Perpetual emerged as the winningest athlete after being named as Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player (MVP).

The Grade 12 student from Pampanga dominated the 100-meter run, long jump, and 4x100-meter relay to win three gold medals while Marcus Aguilar of La Salle Greenhills was named Freshman of the Year and Junior Altas head coach Philip Silloco as Coach of the Year.

Also winning for Perpetual were Franz Matos, who conquered the 200 and 400-meter runs, and 4x400-meter relay as well as the bronze medal in the 100-meter run; Cris Jay Pasion, who won the gold medals in 800-meter run, 4x400-meter relay, 3,000-meter run, and silver in the 200-meter steeplechase.

Kervy Dianito was also in the honor roll after breaking the tournament record in javelin throw event following a 59.4-meter performance. He reset the previous record of Marjoe Igbalic of Perpetual of 55.07 meters that was set on 12 March 2015.