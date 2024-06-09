Jollibee ‘warriors’ plant propagules

Jollibee Group Foundation, the social development arm of the Jollibee fastfood chain, has been at the forefront of mangrove propagation in Alaminos, Pangasinan; Carmen, Cebu and Lemery, Batangas since 2023.

One of its recent mangrove planting campaigns saw 105 “Jollibee mangrove warriors” or employees and leaders from different Jollibee restaurants in North Luzon join forces to plant 1,500 mangrove propagules in the coast of Alaminos, Pangasinan, to help restore vital coastal ecosystems, support biodiversity and combat climate change.

Pepot Miñana, Jollibee Group’s chief sustainability and public affairs officer, said that through employee volunteerism and engagement, Jollibee hopes to “inspire more partners and customers worldwide to embrace environmental stewardship and create changes that will positively impact the people and the planet.”

The local government of Alaminos City, Alaminos City Environment and Natural Resources Office, Provincial Environmental Management Unit Region 1, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ Environmental Management Bureau Region 1 helped organize the activity.