Interior designer JJ Acuña is the standard

JJ Acuña, a Hong Kong-based interior designer, is now making waves in Manila with his signature design concepts and creative mind, all while maintaining a down-to-earth personality that resonates with many.

However, the making of a brilliant interior designer is not an easy and smooth sailing process. After working in a corporate environment and practicing architecture for a decade, Acuña has realized that he had to find his creative fulfillment elsewhere.

“Everybody was talking about their work, and when it came to me, ‘JJ, show us what you’ve been doing,’ and honestly, I realized that I was doing all of this work in the corporate world, and there was nothing that I built that was standing in China,” Acuña said in a Pairfect interview with DAILY TRIBUNE.

After hitting his turning point, Acuña decided to take matters into his own hands: He quit his previous job and started his own design studio, which would eventually materialize his creative visions and shift people’s perspectives when it came to design.

Taking the leap

Acuña later founded JJ Acuña/Bespoke Studio, where he dove deep into his personal narratives, years of architectural experience and creative expression.

With successful projects spanning the globe, including Hong Kong, Bangkok, Myanmar, Vietnam, and more, Acuña is now redefining the concept of interior design in the Philippines.

The interior designer, who is also a certified foodie, shared that he has enjoyed working with clients in the food and beverage industry. Since founding his design studio, Acuña has worked mostly with those in the hospitality industry and numerous chefs and designed restaurants, coffee shops and bars.

“Every detail: The fabric, the circulation, how you’re greeted when you enter the restaurant, who takes you to your table… all this stuff, the best I can respond to that is our method of delivering and designing a project.”

When it comes to his design philosophy, Acuña keeps it straightforward yet personal: “Even if we have designs for different concepts, through the detailing, lighting, atmosphere, spirit of the place, you can tell that our studio did that because we care about certain things.”

Born in Manila and raised in Texas, Acuña has also delved into the depth and intricacies of residential design, where he consistently injects a lot of natural materials, American architecture and his personal standards that create a more personal connection with his clients.

“They want something that is not typical in their home; they really want a lifestyle experience,” he said.

What goes on in the mind of a creative genius?

Behind the laborious process, it is evident that Acuña has been happier and more fulfilled than ever before. Before finally seeing his creative visions turn into reality, it took years for the interior designer to figure out what he wanted to do.

After all, Acuña just wanted to have an outlet to express himself: “I realize that when I’m in an art studio, I could actually be myself.”

“When I draw with charcoal or when I paint with watercolor, I realize that I could express myself the most. I don’t have to prove myself to anyone; I don’t need anyone to recognize me but me,” he said of his youth, growing up in a family of professionals.

Beyond these personal realizations, he also discovered how design makes a huge difference in people’s lives and how it affects them on a personal level.

“When you’re asking them to come into your space, they are investing their time... How do you say thanks back?” he said, adding that as he worked with people in the food and beverage industry, he realized that guests who come and go just wanted to be in the moment and forget about the real world — even for just a couple of hours.

However, figuring out what you really want to do in life is not an overnight task. For all the things that matter and are worth doing, sometimes it is necessary to take a step back and listen to your innermost thoughts.

“Trust your gut, get into a quiet space and believe in your own voice when you make your own decisions,” he said.

“The most important thing is to sit in silence and really listen to the voice inside you to figure out how you want your life to be because there are no rules,” he added.