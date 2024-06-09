Iloilo town braces for dengue

ILOILO CITY — The provincial government of Iloilo announced that it is already mobilizing residents in Badiangan town to prevent further spread of dengue fever after two deaths were reported in Barangay Odiongan.

Iloilo Provincial Health Office chief Maria Socorro Quiñon confirmed Barangay Odiongan has reached the epidemic threshold, with 12 dengue cases recorded from 1 January to 1 June.

Two of these cases, a 15-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man, resulted in fatalities.

“We haven’t received the official cause of death for the second case, but dengue is highly suspected,” Quiñon said in an online interview.