Ilocos cops secure accomplishments in anti-drug ops

Police Captain Bryan Romeo A. Lopez, the chief of police of the Sinait Municipal Police Station, disclosed that a search warrant operation was conducted at Barangay Pug-os in Sinait, Ilocos Sur that resulted in the seizure of 46.8 grams of alleged shabu and ammunitions on Friday night, 7 June 2024.

During the search operation, Sinait cops were able to recover 46.8 grams of suspected shabu with a Standard Drug Price of P318,240 contained in 11 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and caliber .9mm ammunitions. Despite the effort, the 37-year-old male target remains to be at-large while charges are being prepared against him.

In an exclusive interview with Capt. Lopez, he thanked the citizens of Sinait Ilocos Sur for helping the local police and the government eradicate drugs from the municipality's streets.

“For those who still don’t want to stop conducting illegal activities, we will also not stop, and we will not yield, we will operate you if we must, the PNP will protect the people and always do its mandate,” Lopez said.

Meanwhile, the La Union Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a successful buy-bust operation against a 36-year-old male welder, a resident of Sudipen, La Union, and considered as the top 10 in the Regional PNP and PDEA target list on Thursday, 6 June 2024.

Recovered evidence on the said operation includes five grams of suspected shabu, with a Standard Drug Price of P34,000, placed inside a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet.

DAILY TRIBUNE tried to call Police Lt. Col. Benigno Sumawang, the Regional Public Information Officer of the Police Regional Office 1, but he has yet to respond.