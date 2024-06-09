Guiding the youth, steering towards progress

As a member of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, one of my top priorities is to support the Filipino youth so they can have proper education from an early age. Add to it other fundamentals like discipline and hard work and young Filipinos will have a much better chance for a better future. As what Dr. Jose Rizal said, “Ang Kabataan ay ang pag-asa ng ating bayan.”

Just last week, I took part in encouraging graduates to give utmost importance to education and, equally important, to show gratitude to their parents and teachers for guiding them toward realizing their dreams.

I was Guest of Honor and Speaker at an event in honor of graduates’ parents at the University of Cagayan Valley in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, as well as at the commencement exercises of Immaculate Conception Child Development Center Inc. in Pandi, Bulacan.

It was also an honor to be invited by the Southern Luzon Technological College Foundation Inc. in Legazpi City, Albay, and the Saint Amatiel Education System in Pasay City to their respective commencement exercises.

I have always believed that education empowers individuals and equips them with the necessary tools to overcome challenges and achieve their goals. It is a gift that parents and the government should strive to provide for the advancement of the young and the progress of the nation.

Guided by this principle, I advocated for several policies to improve the education system. Just recently, Republic Act No. 11997, or the “Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act,” which I co-authored in the Senate, was signed into law. This new law increases the allowance for teaching supplies.

I am also co-author and co-sponsor of the Republic Act 11984, or the “No Permit, No Exam” Prohibition Act. This law provides mechanisms as well as penalties to ensure that institutions cannot prevent disadvantaged students from taking educational assessments due to unpaid tuition and other outstanding obligations.

I also advocated to establish the National Academy of Sports, which provides specialized sports education, by authoring and co-sponsoring RA 11470. As the Senate Committee on Sports chair, I believe it is necessary to help the youth develop self-discipline, camaraderie, and sportsmanship. As our battle cry goes, get into sports, and stay away from drugs to keep healthy and fit!

Furthermore, I filed Senate Bill 1864, or the Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies Bill and Senate Bill No. 1360, which aims to amend Republic Act 10931, also known as the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Law, enacted during the term of former president Rodrigo Duterte, by expanding on its scope.

Additionally, I have proposed Senate Bill 1786 which would require public higher education institutions (HEIs) to have mental health offices in their campuses. I also co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2200 or the proposed Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act.

As a parent myself, I am inspired by the youth’s big dreams. My only hope is that they use these opportunities to be of service to the nation and our people. That’s why my message to the youth is to never give up and always do what is right. GO lang nang GO!

As your Mr. Malasakit, it is my commitment to help make government services more accessible to those who need it the most: the poor, the sick, and the oppressed. Dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, I will do my best to be of service to Filipinos knowing that service to the people is service to God.