“Papa’s girl,” “father image,” and “like father and son” are just a few of the descriptions we use when we want to associate someone with a father.

While most of these phrases are endearing, their double meaning could also spoil the true essence of why we attach them to fatherhood and paternal bonds.

The date of Father’s Day has fluctuated because it is celebrated every third Sunday of June, as per Presidential Proclamation 266 of the late President Corazon Aquino in 1988. This decision was made to align with the international celebration of Father’s Day, which was first observed in the United States in 1910 and is traditionally held on the third Sunday of June.

Father’s Day, the counterpart of Mother’s Day, is a day of inclusivity and appreciation. It’s a day when we honor all types of fathers and father figures, whether biological, adoptive, stepfathers or those who have taken on a paternal role in our lives. We recognize their impact on children, others, the community, and society, regardless of whether their influence has been good or bad.

Let’s come together to honor and appreciate the important role that fathers play in our lives as Filipino families join in the joyous celebration of Father’s Day this coming Sunday, which falls on 16 June. I’ve often heard children wish their fathers on this joyous occasion, but fathers greeting each other seems less common.

While this is a joyous occasion for many, it’s essential to acknowledge that for some individuals, it may evoke challenging memories, particularly for those who have taken on the role of providing for their families and being husbands within their homes. We recognize the difficulties they face and offer our understanding and support.

Father’s Day can be complicated for many people, as not everyone has a positive relationship with their father. Conflict, neglect, or estrangement can significantly impact the relationship between a child and a father. As a result, Father’s Day may evoke negative feelings and bring back painful memories for those who have experienced such challenges.

Absentee fathers may feel guilty for not being part of their children’s birth, adolescence, and professional lives. Whether they work abroad, a common scenario due to the prevalence of overseas Filipino workers, or have permanently left their families, there should always be a valid reason for their actions.

Regardless of socioeconomic status, most Filipino fathers show unwavering dedication to their families. They go to great lengths to ensure the children have a roof over their heads, food on the table, access to education, and even provide financial support for their children’s entrepreneurial endeavors, no matter the scale.

Fathers provide temporary and permanent homes for their children and extended family members who may face life challenges or cannot overcome life’s obstacles. I will not judge you for that.

Some fathers consistently miss milestone events in their children’s lives, especially those at school. Conversely, other fathers prioritize being present for every significant moment and providing encouragement when needed. This diversity in approaches to parenting is not a sign of indifference or favoritism, but a reflection of the unique circumstances and personal choices of different fathers.

In any situation, I firmly believe that every father has an innate instinct to care for their children, irrespective of their feelings toward their wives. They may find it challenging to express this care openly, but it undoubtedly exists.

The bittersweet feeling of being missed is natural, but I find comfort in knowing that my children comprehend the reasons behind my absence because of work or duty. They understand that I will return as surely as the sun rises when they awaken in the morning.

As fathers, we should appreciate every day we are alive, as it allows us to continue offering guidance to our children.

While the third Sunday of June is dedicated to honoring fathers, it’s essential to recognize that every day presents an opportunity to celebrate and appreciate fatherhood..

