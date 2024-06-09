Fabled Manila-Acapulco galleons dock in Antipolo

One of the largest sections of the rambling complex is for contemporary artworks, which prominently showcase works of the Salingpusa group, the original members composed of Elmer Borlongan, Emmanuel Garibay, Mark Justiniani, Antonio Leano, Ferdie Montemayor, all artistic luminaries of today. Through the years, they have adopted several more up-and-coming and established artists.

Another gallery is solely dedicated to indigenous items, such as burial jars and urns of yesteryears, and an expansive Muslim and Cordilleran selections. Though we had not noticed it before, there exists the Pintô Academy, a healing and arts school which touches upon the visual medium, plus dance, theater and literature. To enlighten the soul, one may drop by the chapel with thought-provoking works on faith, while the Café Rizal is the ideal experience to nourish the body. All these features are surrounded by lush gardens — all seemingly unaffected by the dreaded El Niño — with ponds and a wishing well to boot, with some curious installations peeping out, while others are more in-your-face!

Ongoing at the Pintô Art Museum is The Buen Viaje Art and Cultural Exhibition, which traces the historic Manila-Acapulco Galleon Trade. Launched in cooperation with the Embassy of Mexico in the Philippines, it focuses on the 250 years of mercantile relations between Mexico and the Philippines, which, in turn, resulted in indelible influences and have become a part of our history. We sadly missed the opening ceremonies and its several activities, but nothing could stop us to go on a pilgrimage!

There were numerous paintings and carvings of various interpretations of la Virgen, always accompanied by a scrap of map and a mighty galleon, venerated by seamen of the past for safe maritime travels. Pintô hosts a statue of the Nuestra Señora de la Paz y Buen Viaje or Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, also known as the Virgin of Antipolo.

There are paintings and miniature models of galleons, which sailed the oceans to transport goods and much more between the Viceroyalty of New Spain in Mexico City and the Philippines. The ships departed Manila during June or July, and the succeeding tornaviaje was between March and April of the following year.

Other artifacts of its time showcased antique maps, container jars for spices, silver candelabaras for the altar, and a regal manton de Manila.

Just before we ended our on-land journey, our eyes were caught by a collection by Valeria Cavestany, which depicted four embroidered textile sculptures in various materials such as piña and banig, and adorned with mini Tabasco sauce bottles and vials of tequila and lambanog!

There is simply more than enough reason for another visit to the Pintô Art Museum.