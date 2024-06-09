Exhibit gathers Thomasian artists

The group exhibit Diverging Crossroads brings together an interesting array of artworks from established and emerging Thomasian visual artists, showcasing the depth and diversity of talent nurtured by the University of Santo Tomas (UST) School of Fine Arts. Organized by the UST Atelier Alumni Association Inc., led by its president, Marissa Pe Yang, and curated by Janos Delacruz in collaboration with Tribong Uste, this exhibition celebrates the rich artistic heritage and evolving creativity of UST alumni.

The UST School of Fine Arts has long been a cradle of artistic excellence, producing visual artists recognized both locally and internationally. These artists not only excel in their craft but also inspire and mentor future generations of art practitioners.

Each piece in Diverging Crossroads reflects the unique journey and artistic philosophy of its creator. Visitors will encounter a wide range of mediums and styles, from the delicate brushwork of classical painting to the bold expressions of contemporary art. The intricate printmaking of Fil Delacruz, rich with indigenous symbols and ethnic imagery, showcases his 50-year career dedicated to morphing muses into ever-evolving entities of beauty and mystery. Carla Gamalinda’s multi-disciplinary practice integrates cultural research into visual arts, blending heritage elements with contemporary settings.

Janos Delacruz, a prolific painter and printmaker, explores philosophical narratives and social commentary through his art, delving into the conflicted relationship between the divine and human frailty. Juert Asejo, inspired by expressionist fauvism, uses vibrant and bold strokes to depict human emotions and spirituality. Julio Jose Austria’s work highlights shared histories between pre-colonial Inwood and the Philippines, using a warm, earthy palette to evoke a sense of history and nostalgia.

Rai Cruz draws inspiration from urban living conditions, transforming encountered images into amalgams of mechanical and organic materials through layered wood paintings. Marco Coching, grandson of National Artist Francisco V. Coching, presents a unique approach to visual storytelling with flowing elements and abstracted forms that reflect luminous hues.

These are just among the many talented artists included in the exhibit, which also features Remy Boquiren, Richard Buxani, Mario de Rivera, Edgar Doctor, Raul Isidro, Jose Tence Ruiz, Melvin Culaba, Gary Custodio, Thomas Daquioag, Anna de Leon, Elmer Dumlao, Carla Gamalinda, Pedro Felix Garcia II, Noli Principe Manalang, Patrick Naval, Wilfredo Offemaria, Joey Ofludor, Abe Orobia, Jaime Pacena II, Romualdo Rommel Perez, Aljo Pingol, Jonathan G. Rañola, Marcelino Rodriguez, Mark Salvatus, Francisco Segismundo, Joel Soliven, Melissa J. Villaseñor, Renee Avila, Summer de Guia, Zoe Policarpio, Rainiere Ramiro, David Requilme, Gean Sollestre, and Raniel Vicarez, Jr.

Diverging Crossroads is a celebration of artistic individuality and collective heritage. It offers a moment of reflection on how each artist, once a budding student at UST, has grown to forge their own path in the art world. From the nostalgic streets of España to international galleries, these artists continue to chase the elusive muse of creativity.

This exhibition invites viewers to immerse themselves in the diverse artistic landscapes and appreciate the unique perspectives of these talented Thomasian artists. It is a testament to their ongoing pursuit of inspiration and excellence, capturing the essence of their creative journeys.

Diverging Crossroads exhibit is on view from 1 to 29 June at the Altro Mondo Creative Space at 1159 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City.