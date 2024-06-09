Emerging Filipino multimedia student-designers shine in portfolio exhibit

“Embrace your unique identity because it shapes your journey,” she advised aspiring creators. “Stay curious, keep on learning, and never be afraid to go beyond boundaries.”

Visual effects and computer-generated imagery artist John Bradley Gonzales garnered the second distinction for his project, DRBY FX. Gonzales shared that most of his simple pieces with effective design philosophy are inspired by the groundbreaking visual effects and revolutionary CGI of the American space opera film series Star Wars.

“With a powerful portfolio, you can be confident to land a good job,” he stated. “Do not stop dreaming and set your priorities straight.”

Digital illustrator Zofia Camille Barongan placed third for her selection, Zekidelia. As a firm believer in astrology, the tarot enthusiast explained that her illustrations were influenced by her resonance and connection with the people around her day-to-day life. Her artworks conveyed strong emotions that captured the smallest and grandest moments of her journey.

“Value your perspective and never forget for whom you are doing and creating your art,” she furthered.

The exhibition also acknowledged the creations of other finalists, including Red by Andre Salutal, studiodayle by Caitlin Dayle Chua, DC Creatives by Daniel Carlito Abalos, Mei by Janine Faye Tan, LIM Studios by John Martie Lim, and Joy Regonay by Joseahann Joy Regonay.

A roster of specialists composed of Agape Design Studio founder Paolo Salgado, Pino Studio co-founders Arturo Ricardo Ali and Tristan Dean Flores, Sunday Studio president JM Salvador, and Serious Studio lead designers Denise Borja and Macy Escay screened the entries of the participants for their artistry, skills, and concepts.

For more information about Genesis Spectrum: A Spectacle of Hues, visit mma.benilde.edu.ph.