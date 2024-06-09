Eala clobbers British rival

Alex Eala registered a 6-3, 6-4 win over home bet Sarah Beth Grey to kick off her campaign in the Rothesay Open qualifying round in Nottingham, United Kingdom last Saturday.

The match lasted for one hour and 25 minutes as the 19-year-old netter won her first game in grass this year.

Eala is reeling from her previous heartbreak in the French Open qualifying rounds last May.

Now, Eala is looking to boost her chances of getting an invite to the Wimbledon Championships, the third Grand Slam of the year.

The two-time Asian Games bronze medalist is currently at No. 157 in the latest Women’s Tennis Association rankings.

Eala is battling against Ena Shibahara of Japan in the second qualifying round as of press time.

A win here will give her a spot in the main draw as she pursues her fifth professional singles title.

Eala hasn’t won a trophy in grass courts as all of her title wins in her professional career have all been in hard courts.