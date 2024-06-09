Chinese, Ramo seal IM 70.3 Subic glory

SUBIC — Chinese Peng Cheng Li and local standout Leyann Ramo delivered outstanding performances at the IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay, demonstrating remarkable speed, strength, and endurance in their victories here Sunday.

Li maintained a commanding lead throughout the race, finishing with an impressive time of four hours and 20:05 minutes. His dominant performance saw him outpace Great Britain’s Christopher Weeks by a substantial margin of 10 minutes in the challenging 1.9-kilometer swim, 90-km bike ride, and 21.1-km run event.

Weeks finished in 4:30:18, while August Benedicto, a local favorite, secured third place in 4:34:21.

Li’s performance was particularly notable during the closing run stage, where he dashed to the finish with an energy that belied the grueling nature of the half-triathlon race.

The IRONMAN Philippines and the IM 70.3 Subic drew over a thousand triathletes from 54 countries, underscoring the global appeal of the IRONMAN Group-organized event. The two races also offered qualifying slots for three World Championships, including the ongoing full-distance race featuring a 3.8-km swim, 180-km bike ride, and 42.2-km run.

Li, who placed sixth in the full IRONMAN Australia last year, set a strong pace early in the swim leg with the fastest time of 28:38, establishing a two-minute lead over Weeks. Transitioning to the bike leg, the 33-year-old multi-age group winner in 70.3 races extended his lead with a time of 2:21:38. He capped off his performance with a powerful finishing kick during the run, completing it in 1:23:58.

Li’s performance mirrored his winning effort at the IRONMAN 70.3 Korea in 2019, highlighting the consistent discipline he has maintained over the years.

Meanwhile, Ramo showcased impressive form despite fluctuating weather conditions, including intermittent sunshine and overcast skies.