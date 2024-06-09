Chinese business groups push unity

Thousands of Filipino-Chinese businessmen took to the streets of Manila on Sunday in a march for unity and brotherhood amid rising tensions over the South China Sea.

The march, organized by the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Incorporated (FFCCCII), saw participants walking from Chinatown to Manila City Hall, displaying their support for peace and a progressive Philippines.

“We are Filipinos,” declared FFCCCII president Cecilio Pedro, “and we believe in the Philippines. No matter what happens, we will not leave this country. This is our home. We were born here, and we will die here. So, we are doing everything we can for the progress of our nation.”

Pedro emphasized the importance of unity, especially during challenging times. “In times of crisis, we need friends,” he said. “In times of peace, we still need friends. The purpose of this march is to highlight the importance of coming together, regardless of our province or ethnicity. As long as we are in the Philippines, we are all friends. We want to work together to develop our country, provide jobs for our countrymen, and generate income so that they will no longer need to go abroad.”

When asked about his views on the West Philippine Sea dispute, Pedro said that both countries have sovereignty issues that should be settled diplomatically.

Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian, who graced the event, honored Gat Andres Bonifacio and Dr. Jose Rizal, both of whom have Chinese roots. He also thanked the Manila City government for its support of the FFCCCII’s friendship march.

Meantime, Vice Mayor Yul Servo highlighted the significant contributions of the Chinese community to Manila, particularly in terms of commerce, given that it is the oldest Chinatown in the world.

“The contribution of the Chinese to Manila in terms of commerce is invaluable,” Servo said. “Therefore, we need to work together, and the city government is ready to support the noble goals of the FFCCCII in this march.”