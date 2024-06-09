ChampionING safer, stronger communities

From steering the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to taking on the broader responsibilities of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. has shown a steadfast commitment to enhancing governance and public safety across the Philippines.

Appointed DILG chief by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., Abalos, 61, is now tasked with overseeing not just Metro Manila but the entire country. In an exclusive interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE, he emphasized his focus on maintaining peace and order and improving the performance of local government units (LGUs).

“Peace and order is, understandably, an important issue for all Filipinos. We all want our families to be in a safe environment,” Abalos said. His efforts, seen through the lens of government data collectors, have contributed to a significant decrease in crime.

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), index crime volume fell by 63.59 percent from 196,519 incidents between 1 July 2016, and 21 April 2018, to 71,544 incidents between 1 July 2022, and 21 April 2024.

The average monthly crime rate also declined from 21.92 percent to 15.04 percent over the same period. In 2023 alone, the PNP reported a crime clearance efficiency of 98.88 percent and a crime solution efficiency of 82.69 percent.

Crime clearance efficiency refers to the percentage of crimes for which the police have identified at least one suspect and filed charges with the prosecutor’s office or court. It’s a measure of how effectively the police investigate crimes and gather enough evidence to move a case forward in the legal system.

On the other hand, crime solution efficiency refers to a stricter standard, of the percentage of crimes where the police have not only identified a suspect and filed charges, but also apprehended him or her.

At the helm of the DILG, Abalos has introduced the “Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan” (BIDA) program to combat illegal drugs through a community-centered approach. Under his leadership, significant drug seizures were reportedly made, including a record 990 kilograms of methamphetamine or shabu, valued at P6.7 billion, in Manila in October 2022.

Drawing from his experience as the former mayor of Mandaluyong City, Abalos is passionate about enhancing local governance. “I am inspired by how LGUs across our country are stepping up to implement programs, initiate reforms, and deliver essential services,” he said.

In 2023, 493 LGUs were awarded the Seal of Good Local Governance, up from 350 in 2022. This award recognizes excellence in areas such as financial administration, disaster preparedness and public safety.

Abalos also highlighted ongoing efforts to establish Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (LDRRMOs), with 88.10 percent of LGUs already compliant, but acknowledged that 11.9 percent still need to set up these offices.

The DILG is also actively supporting the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) program, a national housing initiative. Abalos noted that cities like Palayan in Nueva Ecija and Bacolod in the Visayas are leading the way in implementing the program, with LGUs showing strong support.

Abalos maintained that he is also a staunch advocate for the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Law, which aims to streamline government services and improve the business climate.

“Strengthening our efforts with LGUs to streamline business processes will increase public trust and even improve business investors’ confidence,” he said. LGU compliance with EODB standards is high, with a 93 percent establishment of Business One-Stop Shops and 87 percent adherence to Anti-Red Tape Authority guidelines.

With over three years remaining in his term, Abalos told this writer he is focused on modernizing the police and fire services, enhancing cybersecurity, and improving local governance. He added he aims to see every LGU equipped with fire stations and fire trucks by the end of his tenure and is working towards reducing jail congestion and providing rehabilitation opportunities for inmates.

“We are focused and driven to achieve the results and outcomes under the UNITE AGENDA of the Department,” Abalos said, referring to a comprehensive plan aimed at fostering good governance, public safety, and community resilience.

As he looks to the future, Abalos is driving innovation and growth in local government, enhancing public safety, and ensuring that all Filipinos live in secure and prosperous communities.